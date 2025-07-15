Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.90.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

