Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.