Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 565 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $308.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day moving average is $284.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

