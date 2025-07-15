Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 1,974 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Permian Resources by 376.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PR opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

