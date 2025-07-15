Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,039,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 487,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,260,178,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,588,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $248.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Applied Materials Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

