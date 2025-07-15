Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 10 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,152.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,907.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,937.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

