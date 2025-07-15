Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.22.

MRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Metro from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$105.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.71. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$78.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20. The company has a market cap of C$23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

