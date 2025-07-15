Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,087,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after buying an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,247,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,031,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $320.36 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.38.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

