Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at $82,688,793.60. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $1,476,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,688,793.60. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,013 shares of company stock worth $88,952,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.43 and a beta of 0.94. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.