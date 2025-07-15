Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

