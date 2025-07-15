Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 777.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. FMC Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

