Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $278.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.53 and a 12-month high of $282.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.44.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

