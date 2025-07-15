Lear’s (LEA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a $116.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. Lear has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $126.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $110,224.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. This trade represents a 93.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

