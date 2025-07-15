Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $391.46 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

