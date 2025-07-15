KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $150.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $139.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

