Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after buying an additional 1,755,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 377,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $363,436,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

