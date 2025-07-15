Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,918,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,973,000 after buying an additional 480,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,768,000 after buying an additional 227,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,962,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.7%

Unum Group stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

