Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

