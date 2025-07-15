iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

