iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $57,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DGRO stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

