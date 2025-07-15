Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):

7/11/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/11/2025 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

7/3/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2025 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/13/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/5/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

