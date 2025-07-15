Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG):
- 7/11/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 7/11/2025 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.
- 7/3/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2025 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/13/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/13/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 6/5/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2025 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
DraftKings Trading Up 1.9%
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
