ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,375,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ING opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.