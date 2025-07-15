Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of HIW opened at $31.91 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 72,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 27,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.