Head-To-Head Contrast: Japan Airlines (JAPSY) and Its Rivals

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion $706.45 million 12.28 Japan Airlines Competitors $14.16 billion $554.57 million 1.54

Japan Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Japan Airlines. Japan Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.04% 11.41% 4.01% Japan Airlines Competitors -16,555.33% 19.90% 2.44%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Japan Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 9.05, indicating that their average share price is 805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Japan Airlines pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 24.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Japan Airlines lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Japan Airlines rivals beat Japan Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

