Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 92.41%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

