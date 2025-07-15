GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,978,387.50. This represents a 32.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $1,246,442.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,807.15. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,757 shares of company stock worth $12,074,330. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

