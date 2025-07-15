Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 530,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after acquiring an additional 518,851 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,194.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 473,975 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

