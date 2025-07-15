GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $11.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 0.70. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

