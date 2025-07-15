Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $20.69. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 90,759 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 995.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 377,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

