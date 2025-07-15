First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Cut by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

