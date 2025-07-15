First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 123,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 65,901 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.