FGI Industries (FGI) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries -1.06% 1.73% 0.53% FGI Industries Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FGI Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries $134.28 million -$1.20 million -4.73 FGI Industries Competitors $26.21 billion $2.36 billion 17.34

FGI Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of FGI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FGI Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGI Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FGI Industries rivals beat FGI Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

