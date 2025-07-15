Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.54. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 1,536,899 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $307.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 32.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 697,476 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,802,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 1,426,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $313,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

