Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

