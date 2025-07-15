Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.50 and traded as high as $17.38. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 40,017 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,585.75. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 56.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

