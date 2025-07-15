DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

DXC stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.20.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,599,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,725,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,888,000 after acquiring an additional 686,705 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after acquiring an additional 769,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

