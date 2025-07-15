Diversify Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.8% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 8,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $712.31 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $720.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.88.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

