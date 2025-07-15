Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after buying an additional 1,446,475 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,652,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,074,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,198,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,302,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,115,000 after purchasing an additional 182,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,302 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

