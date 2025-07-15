Cwm LLC Sells 9,156 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 4.03% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 513,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 482,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FYLD opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.