Cwm LLC Sells 8,024 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

