Cwm LLC Sells 15,548 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,601,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,247,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,765 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 331,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.