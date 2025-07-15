Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,103,825 First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCMI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

NYSEARCA:WCMI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $320.86 million and a P/E ratio of 24.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

