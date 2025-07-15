Cwm LLC Purchases 128,891 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,891 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.60% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $16,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $964.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

