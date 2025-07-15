Cwm LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1,335.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 88,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $661,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

