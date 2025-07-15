Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,552,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,279,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,915,000 after purchasing an additional 739,299 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

