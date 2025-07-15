Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

