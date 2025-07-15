Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,040,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $277.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.47 and its 200 day moving average is $259.81. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.93.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

