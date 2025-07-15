Cwm LLC Acquires 9,144 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

MDYV opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

