Cwm LLC Acquires 10,699 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.41. The company has a market capitalization of $281.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $181.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

