CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.